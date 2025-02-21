Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in SSA Dispur Assam.

Shrimanta Shankar Academy (SSA) Dispur Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) in Computer Science and Physical Education Teacher. Shrimanta Shankar Academy affiliated to the CBSE New Delhi came into being in the heart of the capital city of Assam Dispur in 1995. Its sole objective is to impart quality education to the students of the North East. The aim was accomplished by inculcating the values and teachings of the patron saint Mahapurush Shrimanta Shankardev as the foundation of the school’s vision and mission. The school provides education up to Class XII.

Name of post : PGT- Computer Science

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : M.C.A or B.E/ B. Tech/ M.Tech/ M.Sc (Computer Science/ IT) from a recognized University/ DOEAAC B Level with atleast 50% marks. Teaching experience in Python HLL and MySQL.

Pay : As per School rules

Age Limit : Up to 40 years.

Name of post : Physical Education Teacher

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : B.P.Ed. degree/ B.P.Ed. (Integrated) 4 years professional degree along with 2-years M.P.Ed degree from a recognized university with atleast 50% marks in both UG and PG levels.

Desirable : Proficiency in handling electronic data. Strong communication skills in English and local language.

Pay : As per School rules

Age Limit : Up to 40 years.

How to apply :

Candidates may submit their their Bio Data/ Resume along with photocopies of all relevant documents and one copy of recent passport size photograph at Shrimanta Shankar Academy, Girijananda Chowdhury Complex, GS Rd, Dispur, Sarumotoria, Guwahati, Assam 781006.

Applicants may also submit scanned copies of their Bio Data/ Resume, relevant documents and passport size photograph via email to [email protected]

Last date for submission of applications is February 27, 2025