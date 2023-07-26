Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya Assam.

Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Faculty in Optometry on contractual basis.

Name of post : Faculty (Optometry)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : M. Optometry with teaching experience (Candidates having PhD will be preferred)

Also Read : 10 unique dresses Uorfi Javed has pulled off till date

Age : Not above 35 years

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications to the Manager (HR), Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya, 96, Basistha Road, Beltola, Guwahati-781028 by 29th July 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read : 10 amazing resorts to visit near Guwahati with kids in last phase of summer vacation