Assam Career : Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various technical positions in Sri Sankaradava Nethralaya Assam.
Sri Sankaradava Nethralaya Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of ITI Technician on contractual basis.
Name of post : ITI Technician
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : ITI Electrical / Mechanical / Refrigeration
Also Read : Top 10 child friendly places to visit in Northeast this summer vacation with kids
Experience : Experience in Refrigeration, Electro Mechanical works, Pump & Piping maintenance
Age : Not above 35 years
How to apply : Candidates can send their applications to The Manager (HR), Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya, 96, Basistha Road, Beltola, Guwahati-781028. Last date for submission of applications is 5th July 2023
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here
Also Read : 10 mythological fiction books to read in the later half of 2023