Applications are invited for recruitment of various managerial positions or career in Sports Authority of India Assam.

Sports Authority of India Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Manager (Partnerships). SAI is an autonomous organization under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports registered under the Societies Registration Act, 1860, with the mandate of development and promotion of Sports in the country. SAI’s main objective today is to achieve excellence in sports and train & prepare sportspersons to participate in international competitions. It has international standard sports infrastructure spread across the country along

with trained coaches to achieve its objectives.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Manager (Partnerships)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

Graduation in any discipline from a recognized University/ Institution.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Desired Qualification :

MBA/2 year PG diploma in Management or equivalent qualification in

marketing from a recognized University/ Institution.

Essential Experience :

Minimum 1 year of experience in relevant field like Sales/ Marketing/

Partnership/ Media and Communications/ Business Administration Sector.

Desired Experience :

a. Experience in Partnership/ Marketing/ Media and Communication in Government/ Autonomous

Organizations/ PSU.

b. Excellent knowledge of office software like MS office, Excel, Powerpoint etc. and research tools.

c. Candidates who have participated in nationals and international level in Olympic Sports Disciplines would be given preference.

Also Read : 10 thought provoking quotes about life by Sadhguru

Job Roles :

To support training and enablement intemally and withpartners, along with enabling co-selling and co-marketing initiatives. To prepare partnership proposals / presentations / donor reports etc. as required from time to time. Identifying and networking though promotional opportunities. Negotiating attractive partnership deals and ensuring mutually beneficial partnership terms that are in line with business objectives and strategy. Maintaining and deepening relationships with existing partners and sourcing new partners and executing exciting partnership solutions. Develop and maintain an internal network of potential contributors, including corporate entities. Coordinate with various partners and relevant stakeholders to organize and execute engagement activities.

Salary : Rs. 50000/- per month

Age Limit : 32 years

How to apply :

The candidate has to apply only online through the link https://sportsauthorityofindia.nic.in/saijobs.

Closing date for submission of online: 03-Jan-2025 (05:00 PM)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here