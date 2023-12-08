Applications are invited for recruitment of 22 vacant positions or career in Sports Authority of India Assam.

Sports Authority of India Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Young Professional (Athlete Relation Manager). Sports Authority of India (SAI) was set up in 1984 to carry forward the legacy of the IXth Asian Games held in New Delhi in 1982 under the Department of Sports. SAl has been entrusted with the twin objectives of promoting sports and achieving sporting excellence at the national and international level. SAI was set up as a Society registered of Societies Act, 1860 in pursuance of the Resolution No. 1-1/83/SAI dated 25th January 1984 of the Department of Sports, Govt. of India with the objective of promotion of Sports and Games as detailed in the Resolution. SAI has played a significant role in shaping India’s sports development by providing training to elite athletes and at the same time operating a number of schemes for the identification and development of young talent. The schemes are being implemented through various regional centres and training centres of SAI spread throughout the country.

Name of post : Young Professional (Athlete Relation Manager)

No. of posts : 22

Qualification & Experience :

Graduate in any discipline / Diploma course in sports management (Certificate / diploma duration must be more than 6 months from a reputed institute) with 2 years of relevant experience

OR

MBA / Post Graduate Diploma (2 years) from a recognized University / Institution with 1 year of relevant experience

Salary : Rs. 50000/- per month

Age Limit : 32 years

How to apply :

Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://sportsauthorityofindia.nic.in/saijobs

Date of opening of online registration : 8.12.2023 at 5 PM

Closing date for submission of online application : 23.12.2023 at 5 PM

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here