Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Sports Authority of India (SAI), Guwahati, Assam.

Sports Authority of India (SAI) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Nursing Assistant on contract basis in its Regional Centre in Guwahati.

Name of post : Nursing Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs.25,000/- per month

Essential Qualification :

i) Matriculation or its equivalent from a recognized University/Board.

ii) Certificate in General Nursing and Midwifery from a recognized institution or equivalent

qualification for male nurses.

How to apply : Candidate has to apply only online through the website https://sportsauthorityofindia.nic.in/saijobs

Date of opening of online registration –07.08.2023 at 05:00 PM

Closing date for submission of online application –20.08.2023 at 05:00 PM

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here