Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career under South Salmara Mankachar Judiciary Assam.

The Office of Chief Judicial Magistrate, South Salmara Mankachar under South Salmara Mankachar Judiciary Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Driver.

Name of post : Driver

No. of posts : 1

Scale of Pay : Rs.14000-70000 + GP Rs.5200 (PB-2)

Qualification : Minimum Class X/HSLC passed and also having valid LMV Driving License

How to apply :

Candidates who will fulfill the requisite eligibility criteria are directed to download the Prescribed Application Form from the official website https://southsalmara.dcourts.gov.in/ of the this District Judiciary, South Salmara Mankachar.

They should then altogether fill the form with BLOCK LETTERS using Black/Blue ball pen only

The filled up “Application Form” along with the copy of Age Certificate, Educational Qualification Certificate, LMV Driving License issued by the competent authority, valid Employment Exchange Registration certificate, Experience certificate if any, must be send it by post to the Office of the Chief Judicial Magistrate, South Salmara-Mankachar, P,O- Fekamari, Pin Code- 783135, Dist- South Salmara Mankachar, Assam, or may be dropped in the Drop Box to be kept in the Office of Chief Judicial Magistrate South Salmara-Mankachar

Applications should altogether reach the Office during office hours on working days on or before 25.07.2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here