Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in SMD College Charing Assam.

Swahid Maniram Dewan (SMD) College Charing Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Grade-IV and Laboratory Bearer.

Name of post : Grade-IV

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Class VIII passed

Name of post : Library Bearer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Class VIII passed

Age Limit : Minimum 18 years and should not be more than 40 years of age on 01-01-2023,

Relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST, 3 years for OBC/MOBC, 2 years for Ex-servicemen and 10 years for PWD is applicable as per Govt. Guideline No. ABP.6/2016/51 dated 02/09/2020.

How to apply : Candidates may send their applications in Standard Form (Assam Gazette-part-IX) along with complete Bio-data (Mobile No. and E-mail ID is mandatory) and self attested copies of all testimonials and accompanied with a non-refundable demand draft of Rs. 400/- for Grade-IV & Library Bearer only drawn in favour of Principal, S.M.D. College, Charing payable at Assam Gramin Vikash Bank, Charing Branch.

The applications must reach the Principal i/c, S.M.D. College, Charing, P.O.- Charing, Dist. -Sivasagar, Assam within November 29, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here