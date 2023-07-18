Assam Career Sivasagar Judiciary Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative positions under Sivasagar Judiciary Assam.

The Office of the District & Sessions Judge Sivasagar is inviting applications from eligible candidates for four vacant positions of Peon.

Name of post : Peon

No. of posts : 4

Scale of Pay : PB-1, Rs. 12000-52000/- + Grade Pay Rs. 3900/-

Qualification & Experience :

i) Minimum qualification is class VIII passed, and those who have passed HSSLC or above shall be

ineligible to apply.

ii) Proper weightage will be given to candidates who are working in this establishment for years as

wages/casual/contractual basis and, also having experience of working in District Courts and also having professional skills, related to requirement of this establishment.

Maximum Age Limit :

Unreserved : 40 years

OBC / MOBC : 43 years

SC : 45 years

ST(P) & ST(H) : 45 years

PwBD : 50 years

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in prescribed format and self-attested copies of all testimonials along with 2 (two) recent passport sized photographs by post to the O/o the District & Sessions Judge, Sivasagar, PIN- 785640, Assam or may be dropped in the Drop Box for Application to be kept at the O/o the District & Sessions Judge, Sivasagar.

The last date of receipt of application is 18.08.2023 till 04:00 P.M

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here