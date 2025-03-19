Applications are invited for recruitment of 17 vacant positions or career in Silk Mark India Guwahati Assam.

Silk Mark Organisation of India (SMOI) or Silk Mark India Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Young Professionals-Extension Services on contract basis. The mission of the organization is to make every silk retailer, manufacturer, weaver and artisan in the country to become Authorised User of Silk Mark. It also aims to be the interface between R & D of Central Silk Board and the Silk Industry. The organization also help adopt the technology by the stakeholders from the silk research institutes. It also encourage the industry to interact with the institutes for credible solutions. The organization aims to organise an exclusive annual international expo for silk, organize Silk Mark Expos in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities in India, promote silk consumption in the country through publicity measure and also promote Vanya Silk and help the tribals to get gainful employment

Name of post : Young Professionals-Extension Services

No. of posts : 17

Location wise vacancies :

Guwahati : 2

Bengaluru, SMOI Central Office : 3

Bengaluru : 2

Chennai : 2

Hyderabad : 2

Mumbai : 1

Palakkad : 1

New Delhi : 1

Varanasi : 1

Srinagar : 1

Kolkata : 1

Qualification: Diploma in Textiles/Bachelor’s Textiles/sericulture/Agriculture or any Degree.

Preference will be given to candidate having knowledge to read, write and speak in local language.

Age limit: Not more than 30 years as on 31.01.2025

Stipend (consolidated): Rs. 30000/- per month

How to apply :

The candidates must apply online only using the online link in the website https://silkmarkrecruitment.com

The closing date for submission of online application is 23.59 PM on 25.03.2025

The candidates will be shortlisted based on merit and will altogether be intimated by e-mail communication only.

The interviews will be conducted at selected locations/ chapters, with a 1:5 ratio (i.e., for every 1 position, 5 candidates will be invited for the interview). No TA/DA will be provided for attending the interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here