Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in Silchar Medical College Assam.

Silchar Medical College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) and Lab Technician.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 2

Name of project : Community engagement for climate action- An intervention model to address health effects due to climate change in Assam state of India based on local vulnerabilities

Qualification :

i) Masters degree in Ecology and Environmental Science/ Social work / Geography from recognized University with at least 1 year of work experience in the respective field. However, preference will be given to candidate having an experience of field work survey, data collection and analysis

ii) Candidates should have a good communication skill along with proficiency in English, Bengali, Hindi & Assamese.

iii) Ability to work independently and to collaborate across different sectors relating to climate change.

iv) Expertise in computer operation (certificate to be enclosed) with data entry related works and analysis using software.

v) Basic knowledge of software and hardware and able to attend trouble shooting of computer, printer and network connectivity

Salary : Rs. 31000/- per month + HRA (as admissible)

Name of post : Lab Technician for Multi Disciplinary Research Unit (MRU)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

i) HSSLC pass in science /equivalent and two years Diploma/Graduate/ Masters in medical laboratory technician from a recognized board / University.

ii) Basic knowledge of software and Hardware and able to attend trouble shooting of computer, printer and network connectivity.

iii) Preference will be given to candidates with one year working experience in health research projects in Govt. institution or in ICMIUDHR/IDSP/CSIRIDBT or any other project/Medical college.

iv) BSc degree will be treated as three years experiences.

Salary : Rs. 20000/- per month + HRA (as admissible)

Age Limit : 18-45 years

Selection Procedure :

A walk-in-interview will be held on 9th January 2024 at 11 AM in Multi Disciplinary Research Unit (MRU), Basic Science Building, Biochemistry Department, Silchar Medical College & Hospital, Silchar.

How to apply :

Candidates may appear for the interview with standard form of application, Bio-data, recent self-signed passport photograph and original certificates

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here