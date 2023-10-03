Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Silapathar College Assam.

Silapathar College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Professor in Political Science.

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Political Science

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria : The candidates must satisfy UGC norms as per the office memorandum no. AHE.239/2021/68, dated 24/01/2022 with NET/SLET/SET or Ph.D. of latest UGC standard and should not be more than 38 years of age as on 01/01/2023 with a relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST, 10 years for PWD and 3 years for OBC/MOBC candidates. The candidates have to acquire qualifications as on the last date for submitting applications. Eligibility like M.Phil/ Ph.D/ Seminar Papers/ Publications can be acquired and submitted on date of interview and not beyond

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with complete Bio-Data and copies of relevant testimonials from HSLC onwards along with a Bank Draft of Rs. 1500/- only drawn in favour of Principal, Silapathar College, payable at State Bank of India, Kulajan Branch, Silapathar. The applications must reach the Principal, Silapathar College, Silapathar, P.O. + P.S. — Silapathar, Dist.- Dhemaji, Assam, Pin – 787059 within 17th October 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here











