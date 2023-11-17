Applications are invited for recruitment of various managerial positions or career in SIDBI Assam.

Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Associate Manager-Financial Inclusion. The terms of the contract of Associate Manager-Financial Inclusion would initially be for a period of 2 years. However, need-based renewal/extension of the contract may be considered by SIDBI subject to periodic review of performance.

Name of post : Associate Manager-Financial Inclusion

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Bachelor’s degree in finance/commerce/economics/business management/Rural

Management and/or any other relevant areas from recognized university / institutions

Experience : Demonstrated technical expertise in design, implementation of program of development nature with atleast 3-5 years’ experience

Age Limit : Applicant shall not be more than 35 years as on November 01, 2023

Selection Procedure :

Selection would be by way of written test/personal interview to be held online/offline

before the Selection Committee.

The Bank will undertake a preliminary screening of the applications for preparing, if necessary, a shortlist of eligible candidates to be called for interview.

Thus, merely fulfilling the requirements laid down in the advertisement would not automatically entitle any candidate to be called for interview.

The date of interview will be advised to the shortlisted candidates in due course.

How to apply : Candidates interested in the position can apply using the link https://bit.ly/APPLYAsM-FI-SIDB

Last Date to Apply – November 24 , 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here