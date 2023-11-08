Applications are invited for recruitment of various managerial positions or career in SIDBI Assam.

Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Assistant Manager in Grade ‘A’ (General Stream).

Name of post : Assistant Manager in Grade ‘A’ (General Stream)

No. of posts : 50

Qualification : The candidate shall possess any of the following education qualifications:

i) Bachelor’s degree in any subject from any recognized University / Institution with a minimum of 60% marks (SC/ ST / PwBD applicants -55%) in aggregate from Universities / Institutionsrecognized by GoI / UGC.

OR

ii) CA / CS / CWA / CFA / CMA

OR

Bachelor’s degree in Law / Bachelors’ Degree in Engineering with a minimum of 60% marks (SC

/ ST / PwBD applicants – 55%) in aggregate from Universities / Institutions recognized by GoI / UGC / AICTE

Experience : 2 years in Scheduled Commercial Banks / All India Financial Institution in areas of MSME lending (except personal loan, educational loan, Vehicle Loan, Housing Loan, etc.)

OR

3 years in systemically important NBFCs in MSME lending / Non-Individual lending / Corporate

Lending.

Age Limit : Not exceeding 30 years. (candidates born not earlier than November 09, 1993 are only eligible to apply)

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://sidbi.in/ up to 28th November 2023

Application Fees :

SC / ST / PwBD : Rs. 175/-

Others (including OBCs / EWS and General Candidates) : Rs. 1100/-

Staff Candidates (only permanent / regular employees of SIDBI) : NIL

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here