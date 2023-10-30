Assam Career SIDBI Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various managerial positions in Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI).

Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of State Project Managers on contractual basis.

Name of post : State Project Manager

No. of posts : 7

Also Read : The real life filmy love story of Manoj Kumar Sharma & Shraddha Joshi

Qualification & Experience :

(i) Graduate from Institutes / Colleges / Universities of repute with 15 years of experience

(ii) Post Graduate degree or Diploma (equivalent of Post Graduate degree) in Social Work / Social Sciences / NGO Management / Rural Development / Entrepreneurship Development / Development Management from Institutes / Colleges / Universities of repute with 7 years of experience.

Remuneration : The renumeration would be at market linked compensation. The same shall not be a limiting factor for the right candidate and will be mutually decided on case-to-case basis.

Also Read : What kind of ingredients is best to be added in salads to make it into a medicine for your health?

How to apply : Candidates may send their CVs/ applications to sidbi@tminetwork.com as per the application form available on SIDBI website.

The CVs/ applications may be submitted by 11/11/2023 by 1800 hours.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here