Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in SEBA Assam.

The Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Junior Administrative Assistant cum Program Assistant on contractual basis.

Name of post : Junior Administrative Assistant cum Program Assistant

No. of posts : 4

Qualification :

a) Candidates must be graduate in any stream having minimum 55% marks in 10th, 55% in 12th and 55% in graduation.

b) Candidate having MCA (Master of Computer Applications) will get extra points of up to 10 (ten) points based on MCA degree marks.

c) Candidate having BCA (Bachelor of Computer Applications) will get extra points of up to 5 (Five) points based on BCA degree marks.

d) Candidate having experience in Computer Application system in any Govt. and Private sector will get extra points as mentioned below:

Up to 1 year : 1 point

2 years : 2 points

3 years : 3 points

4 years : 4 points

5 years and above : 5 points

Remuneration: Rs 18,000 per month (Fixed) till 30th June 2025 (with a provision fax lumpsum enhancement of 6% per year w.e.f. 01-7-2025, if re-engaged after completion of 11 months of contractual period).

Age Limit : Minimum 21 years and maximum 43 years as on 01-01-2024

Selection Procedure : Shortlisted candidates will be called for further process (further process may include written test, computer skill test and Viva).

How to apply : Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website sebaonline.org from 14th November 2023 to 8th December 2023

After applying online, the Application Form with all filled data, as entered by the candidate, will be downloaded.

Candidate has to submit/send all the relevant documents along with the downloaded Application Form and necessary Fees to SEBA office, Guwahati by 15th December 2023

Application Fees : Applicant has to deposit an amount of Rs 250 in favour of Secretary, Board of Secondary Education, Assam either through Demand Draft of any National Bank payable at Guwahati or through challan of the Assam Co-operative Apex Bank Ltd, Bamunimaidam Branch Guwahati (Challan available in the SEBA office) payable at Assam Co-operative Apex Bank, SEBA complex.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here



