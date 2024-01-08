Applications are invited for recruitment of various accounting positions or career in SCI Assam.

Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) Limited Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Accounts Assistant on contract basis.

Name of post : Accounts Assistant

No. of posts : 9

Qualification :

a) Passed the intermediate Examination of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (CA-Inter);

OR

b) Passed the intermediate Examination of The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (CMA-Inter)

Emoluments: Consolidated monthly emoluments are as follows:

1st Year: Rs. 22,500/- per month.

2nd Year: Rs. 25,000/- per month.

3rd Year: Rs. 27,500/- per month.

No other perks / benefits / allowances shall be applicable.

Experience :

Minimum ONE and HALF years (1 year and 6 months) of experience (post qualification)

How to apply :

Candidates should directly apply through the link provided on the Corporation’s website

www.shipindia.com -> Career -> Shore Personnel -> Current Recruitment -> Requirement of Accounts Assistants on Contract (Advt No. HR 01/2024) and send their updated resume via email on

shorerecruitment@sci.co.in with subject as “Application for Accounts Assistants on Contract (Advt. No. HR 01/2024)”

Last date for submission of application is 25th January 2024

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here