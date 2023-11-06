Applications are invited for recruitment of various banking positions or career in SBI Assam.

State Bank of India (SBI) Assam is inviting applications from eligible retired officers of SBI/ e-ABs (Erstwhile Associate Bank of SBI) for recruitment to the posts or career of Resolvers on contractual basis.

Name of post : Resolver

No. of posts : 94

Circle wise vacancies :

Guwahati : 2

Ahmedabad : 4

Amaravati : 3

Bengaluru : 6

Bhopal : 6

Bhubaneswar : 3

Chandigarh : 6

Chennai : 5

Delhi : 13

Hyderabad : 4

Jaipur : 9

Kolkata : 6

Lucknow : 9

Maharashtra : 6

Mumbai Metro : 3

Patna : 7

Thiruvananthapuram : 2

Education: Since, the applicants are retired officers of SBI, no specific educational qualifications are desired. The retired Officers should have good track record of performance and deep knowledge of Bank’s systems and procedures. The retired officers should have sufficient work experience and overall professional competence in the relevant area, as per requirement. The retired personnel should possess the special skill/aptitude/quality, as per the requirement.

Experience (If any): Preference will be given to Ex-officers having sufficient work experience, deep knowledge of system and procedures and overall professional competence in the relevant area.

How to apply : Candidates will be required to register themselves online through the link available on SBI website https://bank.sbi/web/careers OR https://www.sbi.co.in/web/careers.

Last date for online submission of applications is 21st November 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here