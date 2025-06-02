Assam Career SASU Dibrugarh Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in SASU Dibrugarh Assam in 2025.

Sri Sri Aniruddhadeva Sports University (SASU) Dibrugarh Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Vice Chancellor in 2025. Sri Sri Aniruddhadeva Sports University got its name after a great Vaishnava saint , a great social reformer in Assam during the medieval period. This is the first sports university in the north east region of India which came into being under the Government of Assam in the city of Chabua, Dibrugarh. The university aims to improve quality education in the area of sport sciences, physical education and its allied areas. It came into being under the Act of Assam Legislative Assembly (No. LGL. 164/2018/7) which received the assent of the Hon’ble Governor of Assam on 10th December 2018. The primary aim of this university is to prepare top tier sports scientists, physical educationists and sports coaches and high-class researchers in the area of sport psychology, exercise science, sport bio-mechanics, sport medicine, sport physiotherapy and health education, sport technology and sport analytics. We are preparing professionals as well sport entrepreneurs keeping in mind the competitive global job market. The university also plans to create world level infrastructures for training elite athletes for enhancing medal tallies for India in international sport competitions. At the same time it intends to reach out to the people of Assam and from neighbouring states for garnering untapped talent. Through its outreach programmes, the university will be encouraging the masses to be physically active and making sport as a way of life. Sri Sri Aniruddhadeva Sports University intends to be at the epicentre of sports development in Assam and help the state contribute to India becoming the sporting powerhouse of the world.

Name of post : Vice Chancellor

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

The Vice Chancellor, being the academic as well as administrative head, is expected to be:

1. A person possessing the highest level of competence, integrity, morals and also institutional commitment.

2. A distinguished academician, with a minimum of 10 years’ experience also as Professor in a University or 10 years’ experience in reputed research and/or academic administrative organization with proof of having demonstrated academic leadership.

Age Limit : Age should not be more than 65 years altogether on the closing date of receipt of applications of this advertisement.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above post through the website http://103.158.205.46/

Online Application Start Date : 02-06-2025

Online Application Closing Date : 25-06-2025

Candidates must also submit the printed copy of the submitted application form to the Joint Secretary at the time of interaction.

All relevant documents shall altogether be verified during the time of interaction with the eligible shortlisted candidates

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here