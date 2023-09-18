Applications are invited for various teaching and non-teaching positions in Sri Sri Aniruddhadeva Sports University (SASU), Chabua, Dibrugarh, Assam

Sri Sri Aniruddhadeva Sports University (SASU), Chabua, Dibrugarh, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Professor in Physical Education, Controller of Examination (CoE) and Librarian.

Name of post : Professor in Physical Education

No. of posts : 2

Scale of Pay : Rs. 1,44,200 – 2,18,200 + Other allowances as admissible

Eligibility Criteria :

Eligibility (A or B):

A. i. An eminent scholar having a Ph.D. degree in the concerned/allied/relevant discipline, and published work of high quality, actively engaged in research with evidence of published work with a minimum of 10 research publications in the peer-reviewed or UGC-listed journals and a total research score of 120 as per the criteria of UGC/University (Appendix II, Table 2 of UGC guideline).

ii. A minimum of ten years of teaching experience in university/college as Assistant Professor/ Associate Professor/Professor, and/or research experience at an equivalent level at the University/ National Level Institutions with evidence of having successfully guided doctoral candidate.

OR

B. i.An outstanding professional, having a Ph.D. degree in the relevant/allied/applied disciplines, from any academic institutions (not included in A above) / industry, who has made a significant contribution to the knowledge in the concerned/allied/relevant discipline, supported by documentary evidence provided he/she has ten years experience

Age Limit : As per UGC norms

Name of post : Controller of Examination (CoE)

No. of posts : 1

Scale of Pay : Rs. 1,44,200 – 2,18,200 + Other allowances as admissible

Eligibility Criteria :

i. Master’s Degree with at least 55% of the marks or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever the grading system is followed.

ii. At least 15 years of experience as an Assistant Professor in Academic level 11 and above or with 8 years of service in Academic level 12 and above including as an Associate Professor along with experience in Educational Administration.

OR

Comparable experience in research establishment and/or other institutions of Higher Education.

OR

15 years of administrative experience, of which 8 years shall be as Deputy Registrar or an equivalent post

Age Limit : Preferably below 57 years

Name of post : Librarian

No. of posts : 1

Scale of Pay : Rs. 1,44,200 – 2,18,200 + Other allowances as admissible

Eligibility Criteria :

i. Master’s Degree in Library Science/ Information Science/Documentation Science with at least 55% of marks or an equivalent grade on a point scale wherever the grading system is followed.

ii. At least 10 years as a Librarian at any level in a University Library or Ten (10) years of teaching as an Assistant / Associate Professor experience as a College Librarian.

iii. Evidence of innovative Library services, including the integration of ICT in a library.

iv. A Ph.D. degree in Library Science/ Documentation/archives and manuscript keeping.

Age Limit : Preferably below 55 years

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in hard copies along with the necessary documents by post to The Recruitment Cell, Sri Sri Aniruddhadeva Sports University,2nd Floor, DICC Building, Near District Library, Dibrugarh, Assam -786003.

The soft copy of applications along with the scanned copies of necessary documents at officeregistrar8@gmail.com

The last date for submission of application forms both through mail and hard copy is 30/10/2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here