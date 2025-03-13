Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in Samagra Shiksha Assam.

Samagra Shiksha Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Lower Division Assistant (LDA). The posts are temporary in nature and the selected candidates will be initially engaged for a period of 11 (eleven) months only. Axom Sarba Siksha Abhiyan Mission (A.S.S.A.M) came into being in the year 2001. It came up as a registered society under the Registration of Societies Act, 1860. The organization came up for implementation of Sarva Siksha Abhiyan (SSA) in Assam. Providing education to all children of the age group 6-14 years has been a directive principle of the Constitution of India. For achieving the goal of Universalisation of Elementary Education (UEE), the Constitutional obligation (86th Amendment Act) of providing free and compulsory education for all children in the age group of 6-14 years and the formulation of National Policy of Education 1996 (NPE), Government of India launched a number of schemes and programmes. These included Operation Black Board (OBB), Shiksha Karmi Project (SKP), Andhra Pradesh Primary Education Project (APPEP), Bihar Education Project (BEP), U.P Basic Education Project (UPBEP), Mahila Samakhya (MS), Lok Jumbish Project, Teacher Education Scheme (TES), which put in place a decentralized system of teacher support through District Institutes of Education and Training (DIET) and District Primary Education Programme (DPEP). In the year 2000- 01, Sarba Siksha Abhiyan (SSA) came into being through out the country for ensuring Universalisation of Elementary Education.

Name of post : Lower Division Assistant (LDA)

No. of posts : 2

Eligibility Criteria :

i) Graduate in any discipline. Minimum 01 year diploma in computer application from Government Recognized Institute in office productivity software tools such as Word processor, Excel, Internet, Email from Government Recognized Institute

ii) Minimum 03 years working experience. Should have worked in any Govt. Undertaking/ Private Organization/PSU in office file handling works

Pay Scale : Rs. 14000- 49000 + G.P. Rs. 7400/-

Age Limit :

The candidate should not be less than 18 years of age as on 01-01-2025. He / She should not be more than 62 years of age as on 01-01-2025.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://recruitment-ssa.assam.gov.in/lda25/

Last date for submission of online applications is 26th March 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here