Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Samagra Shiksha, Majuli, Assam.

Samagra Shiksha, Majuli, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of UDA, LDA cum Typist, Grade IV and Night Chowkidar on contractual basis.

Name of post : UDA

No. of posts : 1

Educational Qualification: Graduate in Arts/Science/Commerce with minimum 55% for General/OBC/MOBC, 50% for SC/ST.

Essential Qualification: The candidate must possess a minimum 6 (six) months diploma/certificate in computer application from any Govt. recognized institution.

Essential Work Experience : Minimum 7 Years of work experience in the relevant field for any Govt. / Govt. Undertaking/Public Sector organization having good knowledge of working with MS Office/Internet etc.

Age limit : General – up to 40 Years, OBC/MOBC- up to 43 years, ST/SC- up to 45 years, PWD- up to 50 years

Also Read : Assam CM delighted to see Kumud Kalita in the company of an inspiring gathering

Name of post : LDA cum Typist

No. of posts : 1

Educational Qualification: Graduate in Arts/Science/Commerce with minimum 50% for General/OBC/MOBC, 45% for SC/ST.

Essential Qualification: The candidate must possess a minimum 6 (six) months diploma/certificate in computer application from any Govt. recognized institution.

Desirable Experience : Minimum 2 Years of work experience in the relevant field for any Govt. / Govt. Undertaking/Public Sector organization having good knowledge of working with MS Office/Internet etc.

Age limit : General – up to 40 Years, OBC/MOBC- up to 43 years, ST/SC- up to 45 years, PWD- up to 50 years

Name of post : Grade-IV

No. of posts : 2

Educational Qualification: Class 8th pass and those who have passed HSSLC or above shall be ineligible to apply. However, candidates possessing essential skills like electrician, driving, knowledge of computer may be given preference

Desirable Experience : Minimum 1 Year of work experience in the relevant field for any Govt. / Govt. Undertaking/Public Sector organization

Age limit : General – up to 40 Years, OBC/MOBC- up to 43 years, ST/SC- up to 45 years, PWD- up to 50 years

Name of post : Night Chowkidar

No. of posts : 1

Educational Qualification: Class 8th pass and those who have passed HSSLC or above shall be ineligible to apply. However, candidates possessing essential skills like electrician, driving, knowledge of computer may be given preference

Desirable Experience : Ex-servicemen from defense forces may be given preference

Age limit : General – up to 40 Years, OBC/MOBC- up to 43 years, ST/SC- up to 45 years, PWD- up to 50 years

Also Read : Janmashtami 2023 : Best wishes to share on birth anniversary of Lord Krishna

How to apply : Candidates may send their applications along with self-attested copies of all testimonials to The District Mission Coordinator, Samagra Shiksha, Kamalabari, Majuli-785106. The last date of receipt of applications is 27th September 2023 till 5 PM

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here



