Assam Career : Sainik School Goalpara Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Sainik School Goalpara.

Sainik School Goalpara is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Horse Riding Instructor and Band Master on contractual basis.

Name of post : Horse Riding Instructor

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

(a) Intermediate or equivalent from recognized Board.

(b) Knowledge of Horse Riding/ Risaldar Course qualified.

Desirable :

(a) Ex-service man

(b) Experience as Instructor in any Horse riding Club/ race course in India/ Abroad.

(c) Experience in training students.

Pay: Consolidated pay Rs. 35000/- per month

Age Limit : Should not be below 18 and above 50 yrs as on 30 Apr 2023

Name of post : Band Master

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : Potential Band Master / Band Major/Drum Major Course at the AEC Training College and Centre, Panchmarhi.

OR

Equivalent Naval/Air Force Courses.

Pay: Consolidated pay Rs. 25000/- per month

Age Limit : Should not be below 18 and above 50 yrs as on 30 Apr 2023

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 10th May 2023 at 9 AM in Sainik School Goalpara, PO: Rajapara, Dist: Goalpara, Assam – 783133

How to apply : Candidates should carry a resume along with a passport size photograph, full address with contact number, all original and photocopies of mark sheets, Aadhar Card and other testimonials.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here