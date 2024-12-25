Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative and technical positions or career in SAI Assam.

Sports Authority of India (SAI) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of six professionals under Mission Directorate – Sports Development (MDSD), looking after the Khelo India – National Programme for Development of Sports on temporary/ contractual basis.

Name of post : Project Officer (Monitoring)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification & Experience :

Post Graduate degree in Civil Engineering OR Architecture; At least 03 years’ experience in organization dealing with Civil/Architecture work, at appropriate level, including 1 year of experience in execution and Management of infrastructure projects, with Government of India Ministry/ Department;

Name of post : Technical Lead (Geo-Tagging)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

Post Graduate degree in any discipline/ Graduation (BE/ B. Tech) or 2 Years PG Diploma in Management or, possessing any professional degree earned after study of 04 years or more acquired

after 10+2. A total of 5 years of experience at Supervisory Level or as Team Lead, with minimum 01 year of experience in the field of Geospatial related activities

Name of post : Project Co-ordinator (Geo-Tagging- Zonal Coordination)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

Post Graduate degree in any discipline/ Graduation (BE/ B. Tech) or, possessing any professional degree earned after study of 04 years or more acquired after 10+2. A total of 3 years of experience with minimum 01 year of experience in the field of Geo-spatial related activities

Name of post : Technical Coordinator (Geo-Tagging-Technical)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

Post Graduate degree in any discipline/ Graduation (BE/ B. Tech) or, possessing any professional degree earned after study of 04 years or more acquired after 10+2. A total of 3 years of experience at appropriate level including coordination work with minimum 01 year of experience in the field of Geo-spatial related activities. Proficiency in Java/ Python/ HTML/ C++

Name of post : Assistant Project Officer (Infra)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

Graduate degree in Civil Engineering or Architecture At least 02 years’ experience in organization dealing with Civil/Architecture work, including infrastructure projects execution and Management at appropriate level with Government of India Ministry/ Department. Minimum 01 year of experience in planning/ execution/ Monitoring of infrastructure projects.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the Google Form link https://forms.gle/zgDf1mnEYy2nS7pm6 within 30th December 2024

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here