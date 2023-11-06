Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in Sports Authority of India (SAI) Assam.

Sports Authority of India (SAI) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Advisor (Branding & Marketing) on contract basis.

Name of post : Advisor (Branding & Marketing)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification: Graduate in any discipline from a recognized university.

Essential Experience: 10 Years in relevant disciplines

Job Roles :

To ensure all marketing communication, adverts, collateral & templates are developed as per respective Khelo India Games marks, Khelo India marks, all logos of Government stakeholders and sponsors in the event. To formulate the brand guidelines and templates for various designs and creatives. To ensure the branding designs are vibrant, colourful, inspirational in visual design

reflecting the event colour scheme and guidelines. Review and examination of draft designs and mock-ups of the branding elements. Conceptualize and formulate plan for branding and city activation progran1s. Coordination with various stakeholders including Host Broadcaster, Event Management Agencies, etc. in formulating a well-integrated branding and design program of appropriate standard, ensuring look and feel as per the international standards. Technical assistance and advice in formulation of promotional and marketing campaigns including Mascots, Theme Songs, Composite Logos, and other important look and feel elements. Coordinate with media agency to integrate all stakeholder press & PR initiatives. Ensure tie ups with local/regional media for adequate coverage in local press. Strategize the broadcast plan in liaison with the broadcast partner

Remuneration: Rs. 10,000/- per diem with the cap of Rs. 1.5 Lakh/month.

How to apply : The candidate has to apply online on the website https://sportsauthorityofindia.nic.in/saijobs.

Last date for submission of applications is 18th November 2023 ( till 5 PM)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here