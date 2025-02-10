Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in RTU Hojai Assam.

Rabindranath Tagore University (RTU) Hojai Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Associate Professors for the Departments of English & Zoology. Rabindranath Tagore University is a Public State University at Hojai, Hojai district, Assam. The university came into being through the Rabindranath Tagore University Act, XXXIV of 2017 which saw the passage from the State Legislature of Assam in 2017. The Act got the approval of the then Governor of Assam on 16 October 2017. It came into being with the upgradation of Hojai College, established on 11 July 1964, a general degree college situated in Hojai district, Assam. It was named after Sri Rabindranath Tagore, in 1913, the first Asian, non-European , Nobel Laureate in Literature, an Indian polymath who was active as a poet, writer, playwright, composer, philosopher, social reformer, educationist and painter during the age of Bengal Renaissance. The university aspires to become an institution of national and global eminence and it seeks to provide an inspiring atmosphere of learning in which faculty, students and staff can become an active and purposeful force in their role as the primary engine of social, economic, an intellectual and cultural development to create an enlightened society where the freshness of feeling for nature the sensitiveness of soul to human need, the freedom of the mind, the humanity of the heart and the integrity of the individual will prevail as the visible manifestation of the ideas and vision Rabindranath Tagore and Srimanta Sankaradeva.

Name of post : Associate Professor

No. of posts : 2

Department wise vacancies :

English : 1

Zoology : 1

Eligibility Criteria : As per latest UGC norms

How to apply :

Candidates have to send a filled-in-application form along with other relevant documents altogether.

They should send it to the “Registrar, Rabindranath Tagore University, Hojai- 782436, Assam (India)”

Applicants should superscribe the envelope as “APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF….Advertisement No……in the Department of…..against the category of…………(UR, OBC / MOBC, SC, ST (H), ST (P))”

Candidates have to send a bank draft, of Rs. 3000/- (Rs.2000/- for SC/ST Applicant). It should be in favour of Rabindranath Tagore University, payable at State Bank of India, Hojai Branch, Hojai.

Last date of receipt of filled-in applications is 21/02/2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here