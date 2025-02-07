Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in RTU Hojai Assam.

Rabindranath Tagore University (RTU) Hojai Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Associate Professor. Rabindranath Tagore University is a Public State University at Hojai, Hojai district, Assam. The university came into being through the Rabindranath Tagore University Act, XXXIV of 2017 which saw passage from the State Legislature of Assam in 2017. The Act got approval of the then Governor of Assam on 16 October 2017. It came up with the upgradation of Hojai College, established on 11 July 1964, a general degree college situated in Hojai district, Assam. It was named after Sri Rabindranath Tagore, in 1913, the first Asian, non European , Nobel Laureate in Literature, an Indian polymath who was active as a poet, writer, playwright, composer, philosopher, social reformer, educationist and painter during the age of Bengal Renaissance. The UGC has recognized Rabindranath Tagore University as an institution “empowered to award degrees as specified by the UGC under section 22 of the UGC Act 1956 by conducting courses through its own departments, its constituent colleges and/or through its affiliated colleges in regular mode with the approval of concerned statutory bodies/councils. The educational institution also provides courses through Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University (KKHSOU), and Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) courses in Distance Learning mode.

Name of post : Associate Professor

No. of posts : 5

Department wise vacancies :

Hindi : 1

Assamese : 2

Bengali : 1

Botany : 1

Eligibility Criteria : As per latest UGC norms

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications along with self-attested copies of relevant documents altogether

Applicants should send their applications to Registrar, Rabindranath Tagore University, Hojai- 782436, Assam (India)”

Applicants should superscribe the envelope as “APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF…… Advertisement ….in the Department of… against the category of (UR, OBC/MOBC, SC, ST(H), ST(P))”

Candidates have to send a bank draft of Rs. 3000/- (Rs.2000/- for SC/ST Applicant) .

It should be in favour of Rabindranath Tagore University, payable at State Bank of India, Hojai Branch, Hojai

Last date of receipt of filled-in applications is 17/02/2025.

