Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching and non-teaching positions or career in RTU Hojai Assam.

Rabindranath Tagore University ( RTU) Hojai Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Registrar and Assistant Professor in Chemistry.

Name of post : Registrar

No. of posts : 1

Minimum Qualification :

a) Master degree with at least 55% of the marks or its equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed.

b) At least 15 years of experience as Assistant Professor in the Academic level 11 and above or with 8 years of service in the Academic level 12 and above including as Associate Professor along with experience in administration/management in Govt. educational institution.

Or

c) Comparable experience in research establishment and/or other institutions of higher education

Or

d) 15 years of administrative experience of which 08 years shall be as Deputy Registrar or an equivalent post.

Desirable Qualification :

a) Ph.D. degree.

b) Good computer proficiency, familiarity with ERP/university administration and management systems, digital methods of delivering education, curriculum development, and accreditation and

ranking of academic institutions

Pay : Rs. 1,44,200- Rs. 2,18,200

Desirable Age Limit : 45 to 55 years

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Chemistry

No. of posts : 1

Minimum Qualification : As per the latest UGC norms with Specialization in Inorganic Chemistry.

Desirable Qualification : Ph.D. degree.

Pay : Rs. 57700/- to Rs. 182400/-

Desirable Age Limit : As per State Government Rule.

How to apply :

For the post of Assistant Professor in Chemistry, candidates may send their applications along with self-attested photocopies of all relevant documents and accompanied with a a bank draft of Rs. 1500/- (Non-refundable) for UR and OBC/MOBC candidate and Rs. 1200/- (Non-refundable) for other reserved categories in favour of Rabindranath Tagore University, payable at State Bank of India, Hojai Branch, Hojai. The applications must reach the Registrar, Rabindranath Tagore University, Hojai-782435, Assam (India) within 8th December 2023

For the post of Registrar, candidates may send their applications along with self-attested photocopies of all relevant documents and accompanied with a a bank draft of Rs. 2000/- (Non-refundable) in favour of Rabindranath Tagore University, payable at State Bank of India, Hojai Branch, Hojai. The applications must reach the Registrar, Rabindranath Tagore University, Hojai-782435, Assam (India) within 8th December 2023

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2