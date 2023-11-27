Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in RTU Hojai Assam.

Rabindranath Tagore University (RTU) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Finance Officer.

Name of post : Finance Officer

No. of posts : 1

Minimum Qualification :

Bachelor’s degree in Commerce from recognized university along with at least 5 (Five) years of experience in Finance and Accounts in a University, Government Organization public Sector Undertaking/Research Organization.

Desirable Qualification :

a) Computer literacy to installation of appropriate software and computerization of all Finance and Accounts and stores related matters with good interpersonal skills

b) A professional qualification in the form of a Degree or Diploma in the relevant field OR a Master’s Degree in the relevant subject.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their application forms along with self-attested copies of relevant documents to Registrar, Rabindranath Tagore University, Hojai-782435, Assam (India)” in an envelope super scribing “APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF FINANCE OFFICER”

The last date of receipt of filled-in applications is 11-12-2023.

Application Fees :

Candidate has to send a bank draft, of Rs. 2000 (Non-refundable) in favour of Rabindranath Tagore University, payable at State Bank of India, Hojai Branch, Hojai.

The bank draft should be drawn only on or after the date of publication of the advertisement and on or before the last date of submission of application.

Application fee sent in other forms will not be accepted.

Only short listed candidates will be called for interview.

Mere fulfillment of minimum qualification will not entitle an applicant to be short listed for interview.

Candidates will have to appear in the interview at their own cost

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here