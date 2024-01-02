Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in RRIUM Silchar Assam.

Regional Research Institute of Unani Medicine (RRIUM) Silchar Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Consultant (Admn) on purely contractual basis.

Name of post : Consultant (Admn)

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Last pay drawn at the time of retirement minus(-) Basic Pension plus (+) T.A (as per entitlement)

Eligibility Criteria :

Retired Officer from the level of Section Officer/Under Secretary/Deputy Secretary/Director/Joint

Secretary/ Additional Secretary or equivalent in the Govt. of India/State Govt./attached Subordinate Offices/PSUs/ Autonomous Bodies of Govt. of India with adequate experience in

Administrative/ Establishment/Accounts matters

Age Limit :

Not exceeding 64 years. The age ceiling for continuation of contract shall be 65 years as on the date of renewal of contract

How to apply :

Candidates may submit their applications in the prescribed format (which may be downloaded

from the website of the Council(www.ccrum.res.in) along with copies of educational and experience certificates to the Research Officer In-charge, RRIUM, Silchar, Veterinary Bazar, Ghunghoor, Silchar-788014, Cachar Assam.

Last date for submission of applications is on or before 16th January 2024

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here