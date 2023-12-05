Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in RMRCNE Dibrugarh Assam.
Regional Medical Research Centre for N.E. Region (RMRCNE) Dibrugarh Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of three vacant positions or career in the project entitled “A comprehensive study for upper Gastrointestinal cancers (esophageal & stomach) and nasopharyngeal cancer in Northeast India”
Name of post : Project Technical Officer
No. of posts : 1
Qualification & Experience : Graduate in Science Subjects/ Computer Application from a recognized University with 5 (five) years of relevant work experience in recognized institution Or
Master’s degree in Science Subjects/ Computer Application
Desirable :
i) Additional research experience in the field of Health research
ii) Knowledge of computer applications.
Salary : Rs. 32000/- per month
Age Limit : Not exceeding 30 years
Name of post : Project Research Associate III
No. of posts : 2
Qualification & Experience : PhD in life sciences or equivalent, Bioinformatics, Biotechnology with at least one research paper in Science Citation Indexed (SCT) Journal
Desirable :
i) Additional Post-doctoral research / training experience in the field of health research
ii) Knowledge of computer applications.
iii) Proficiency in Scientific Writing and Good quality publications in peer reviewed indexed journals.
Salary : Rs. 54000/- per month + HRA
Age Limit : Not exceeding 40 years
Selection Procedure :
A walk-in-interview will be held on 21st December 2023 in ICMR-RMRC, Dibrugarh. Reporting time is up to 10:30 AM
How to apply :
Candidates may walk-in for interview/written test and submit their applications in the
prescribed format duly filled in all respects along with all required supporting documents and
certificates, duly self-attested
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here