Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in RITES Assam.

RITES Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Resident Engineers.

Name of post : Resident Engineer- Civil

No. of posts : 2

Qualification & Experience : Full Time Diploma in Civil Engineering. Minimum post-qualification work experience of 3 years

Name of post : Resident Engineer- Mechanical

No. of posts : 2

Qualification & Experience : Full Time Diploma in Engineering in Mechanical /Production/ Production & industrial/ Manufacturing/ Mechanical & Automobile Discipline. Minimum post-qualification work experience of 3 years

Name of post : Resident Engineer- Electrical

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : Full Time Diploma in Engineering in Electrical/ Electrical & Electronics. Minimum post-qualification work experience of 3 years

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://rites.com/

Last date of submission of online application and online payment of fees is 14th January 2025 till 11 PM

A copy of this online APPLICATION FORM containing the registration number is to be printed, signed, and retained. The same is to be submitted at the time of Scrutiny of Documents along with SELF-ATTESTED SCANNED COPIES of the following documents strictly in the following order. (if called for document scrutiny):

2 recent passport size colour photographs High School certificate for proof of Date of Birth Certificates of Academic & Professional qualifications and statements of marks of all the

qualifications for all semesters/years (Xth, XIIth, Diploma/ Graduation/ Post-Graduation as

applicable) EWS/ SC/ST/OBC Certificate in the prescribed format by Govt. of India (if applicable) Proof of Identity & Address (Passport, Voter ID, Driving Lisence, Aadhaar Card etc) PAN Card Proof of different periods of experience as claimed in the Application Form (if applicable) Any other document in support of your candidature PWD Certificate as per latest format (if applicable).

Application Fees :

General/OBC Candidates : Rs. 600/- plus Taxes as applicable

EWS/ SC/ST/ PWD Candidates : Rs. 300/- plus Taxes as applicable

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here