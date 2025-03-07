Applications are invited for recruitment of 24 vacant positions or career in RITES Assam.

RITES Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Senior Technical Assistant. RITES Limited, a Navratna and Schedule ‘A’ Central Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Railways, incorporated on April 26, 1974, is a multidisciplinary engineering and consultancy organization, providing a comprehensive range of services from concept to commissioning in all facets of transport infrastructure and related technologies. The company’s market capitalization has placed it among the top 500 listed companies in India, a testament to the high-quality solutions and services it delivers, driven by its talented pool of professionals. It is a leading player in the transport consultancy and engineering sector in India, providing diverse range of services under one roof. RITES is uniquely placed in terms of diversification of services and geographical reach in various sectors such as railways, highways, metros, tunnels, bridge, urban engineering, sustainability & green mobility, airports, ports, ropeways, institutional buildings, inland waterways, etc. RITES, with its nearly five-decade-long journey, has established itself as a preferred choice for clients in more than 55 countries across Asia, Africa, Latin America, and Middle East regions. The company is the export arm of Indian Railways for providing rolling stock (including locomotives, coaches, trainsets etc.).

Name of post : Senior Technical Assistant

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

No. of posts : 24

Essential Qualification : Full Time Diploma in Civil Engineering.

Experience :

Minimum Post Qualification work experience of 2 Years in PSC Sleeper Plant (i.e. in Production/

Material Testing and inspection/ Field Quality inspection/ quality assurance/ quality control) or Minimum Post Qualification work Experience of 2 Years in Reinforced Cement Concrete Construction works

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Also Read : Shark Tank India 4 : Meet the entrepreneurs who are planning to make their startup the next Oyo

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://rites.com/. Last date of submission of online application is 19th March 2025

Application Fees :

General/OBC/ EWS Candidates : Rs. 300/- plus Taxes as applicable

SC/ST/ PWD Candidates : Rs. 100/- plus Taxes as applicable

Last date of payment of application fees is 19th March 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here