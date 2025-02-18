Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in RITES Assam.

RITES Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Tech Documentation Quality Control Lead cum Project Manager. RITES Limited, a Navratna and Schedule ‘A’ Central Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Railways, came into being on April 26, 1974. It is a multidisciplinary engineering and consultancy organization, providing a comprehensive range of services from concept to commissioning in all facets of transport infrastructure and related technologies. The company’s market capitalization made it among the top 500 listed companies in India, a testament to the high-quality solutions and services it delivers, driven by its talented pool of professionals. It is a leading player in the transport consultancy and engineering sector in India, providing diverse range of services under one roof. RITES has a unique position in terms of diversification of services and geographical reach in various sectors such as railways, highways, metros, tunnels, bridge, urban engineering, sustainability & green mobility, airports, ports, ropeways, institutional buildings, inland waterways, etc. The company is aligned with the Government of India’s thrust on sustainable mobility with significant, long-term, social and environmental benefits

Name of post : Tech Documentation Quality Control Lead cum Project Manager

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

B.E/B. Tech in CS/IT or MCA PMP Certificate

Also Read : Shark Tank India 4 : Meet the entrepreneurs who aspires to bring heavenly bodies closer to people

Experience :

Minimum 10 years of experience with Strong understanding of software development lifecycle and

technical terminology. Experience with various documentation formats (e.g., Markdown, HTML, PDF). Having Six Sigma certifications is preferable Familiarity with API documentation tools (e.g., Swagger, Postman). Experience with version control systems (e.g., Git). Knowledge of technical writing best practices and style guides. Familiarity with content management systems (CMS).

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://rites.com/

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Last date of submission of online application is 03.03.2025 (Till 11:00 PM)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here