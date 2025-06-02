Assam Career RITES Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in RITES Assam in 2025.

RITES Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Joint General Manager and Deputy General Manager in 2025. RITES Limited, a Navratna and Schedule ‘A’ Central Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Railways, incorporated on April 26, 1974, is a multidisciplinary engineering and consultancy organization, providing a comprehensive range of services from concept to commissioning in all facets of transport infrastructure and related technologies. The company’s market capitalization has placed it among the top 500 listed companies in India, a testament to the high-quality solutions and services it delivers, driven by its talented pool of professionals. It is a leading player in the transport consultancy and engineering sector in India, providing diverse range of services under one roof. RITES is uniquely placed in terms of diversification of services and geographical reach in various sectors such as railways, highways, metros, tunnels, bridge, urban engineering, sustainability & green mobility, airports, ports, ropeways, institutional buildings, inland waterways, etc.

Name of post : Joint General Manager (Tunnel Construction Expert)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Full time Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering

Experience : 12 years of experience in the field of Tunnel Construction supervision and Management.

Name of post : Deputy General Manager (Alignment Expert-Yard Specialist)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Full time Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering

Experience : 09 years of experience in Design of Railway Yard Plan & ESP.

How to apply :

Interested candidates must apply online in the registration format available in the Career Section of RITES website, http://www.rites.com

Last date of submission of online application and online payment of fees is 13.07.2025 (Till 11:00 AM)

Application Fees :

General/OBC Candidates : Rs. 600/- plus Taxes as applicable

EWS/ SC/ST/ PWD Candidates : Rs. 300/- plus Taxes as applicable

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here