Assam Career RITES Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in RITES Assam in 2025.

RITES Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Group General Manager (HR) in 2025. RITES Limited, a Navratna and Schedule ‘A’ Central Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Railways, which came into being on April 26, 1974, is a multidisciplinary engineering and consultancy organization, providing a comprehensive range of services from concept to commissioning in all facets of transport infrastructure and related technologies. It is among the top 500 listed companies in India. It is a leading player in the transport consultancy and engineering sector in India, providing diverse range of services under one roof. RITES operates in various sectors such as railways, highways, metros, tunnels, bridge, urban engineering, sustainability & green mobility, airports, ports, ropeways, institutional buildings, inland waterways, etc. RITES, with its nearly five-decade-long journey, is a desirable choice for clients in more than 55 countries across Asia, Africa, Latin America, and Middle East regions.

Name of post : Group General Manager (HR)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

MBA/PGDBA/ PGDBM/ PGDM/PGDHRM or equivalent in HR /Personnel Management / Industrial Relations/Labour Welfare/MHROD

OR

MBA with specialization in HR/Personnel Management

Experience : Minimum post-qualification experience of 23 years

How to apply :

Interested candidates must apply online in the Career Section of RITES website, http://www.rites.com

Last date of submission of online application and online payment of fees is 22.05.2025

Application Fees : Rs. 600/- plus Taxes as applicable

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here