Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in RITES Assam.

RITES Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Group General Managers and Deputy General Managers. RITES Limited, a Navratna and Schedule ‘A’ Central Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Railways, incorporated on April 26, 1974, is a multidisciplinary engineering and consultancy organization, providing a comprehensive range of services from concept to commissioning in all facets of transport infrastructure and related technologies. The company’s market capitalization has placed it among the top 500 listed companies in India, a testament to the high-quality solutions and services it delivers, driven by its talented pool of professionals.

Name of post : Group General Manager (Civil)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification :

Experience : Minimum 23 years post-qualification experience

Name of post : Group General Manager (Mechanical)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Full time Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering/Technology in Mechanical/ Production/ Production & Industrial/ Manufacturing/ Mechanical/Railways/Mechatronics & Automobile or any of the above combination in part or whole

Experience : Minimum 23 years post-qualification experience

Name of post : Group General Manager (ES&T)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Full time Bachelor’s degree in Electrical / Electronics /Power Supply/ Instrumentation and Control/ Industrial Electronics/Electronics & Instrumentation/Applied

Electronics/ Digital Electronics/Power Electronics Engineering or any of the above combination in part or wholes

Experience : Minimum 23 years post-qualification experience

Name of post : Group General Manager (Finance)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Chartered Accountant / Cost Accountant

Experience : Minimum 23 years post-qualification experience

Name of post : Deputy General Manager (HR)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : MBA/PGDBA/ PGDBM/ PGDM/PGDHRM or equivalent in HR /Personnel Management / Industrial Relations/Labour Welfare/MHROD or MBA with specialization in

HR/Personnel Management

Experience : Minimum 23 years post-qualification experience

How to apply :

Candidates fulfilling the above laid down eligibility criteria are required to apply online

in the registration format available in the Career Section of RITES website http://www.rites.com.

Last date of submission of online application and online payment of fees is 17.04.2025

Application Fees :

General/OBC : Rs. 600/- plus Taxes as applicable

EWS/ SC/ST/ PWD : Rs. 300/- plus Taxes as applicable

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here