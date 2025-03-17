Applications are invited for recruitment of various managerial positions or career in RITES Assam.

RITES Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Joint General Manager (Tunnel Construction Expert) and Deputy General Manager (Alignment

Expert-Yard Specialist). RITES Limited, a Navratna and Schedule ‘A’ Central Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Railways, incorporated on April 26, 1974, is a multidisciplinary engineering and consultancy organization, providing a comprehensive range of services from concept to commissioning in all facets of transport infrastructure and related technologies. The company’s market capitalization has placed it among the top 500 listed companies in India, a testament to the high-quality solutions and services it delivers, driven by its talented pool of professionals.

Name of post : Joint General Manager (Tunnel Construction Expert)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Full time Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering

Experience : 12 years of experience in the field of Tunnel Construction supervision and Management.

Name of post : Deputy General Manager (Alignment Expert-Yard Specialist)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Full time Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering

Experience : 09 years of experience in Design of Railway Yard Plan & ESP.

How to apply :

Candidates fulfilling the above laid down eligibility criteria are required to apply online in the

registration format available in the Career Section of RITES website http://www.rites.com.

Last date of submission of online application and online payment of fees is 10.04.2025 (Till 11:00 AM)

Application Fees :

General/OBC Candidates Rs. 600/- plus Taxes as applicable

EWS/ SC/ST/ PWD Candidates Rs. 300/- plus Taxes as applicable

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here