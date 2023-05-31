Assam Career : RITES Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for 30 vacant technical positions in RITES Limited.

RITES Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 30 vacant posts of Engineer (Civil).

Name of post : Engineer (Civil)

No. of posts : 30

Pay Scale : Rs. 40,000 –1,40,000

Qualification : Full time Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering

Experience : Candidates should have post-qualification experience of minimum two years in the field of Construction Supervision

Age Limit : Maximum age should be 32 years as on 01.05.2023

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://www.rites.com/ by 25th June 2023

Application Fees :

  • General/OBC Candidates : Rs. 600/- plus Taxes as applicable
  • EWS/ SC/ST/ PWD Candidates Rs. 300/- plus Taxes as applicable

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

