Assam Career : RITES Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for 30 vacant technical positions in RITES Limited.
RITES Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 30 vacant posts of Engineer (Civil).
Name of post : Engineer (Civil)
No. of posts : 30
Pay Scale : Rs. 40,000 –1,40,000
Also Read : 10 earrings looks of Janhvi Kapoor that is perfect for parties
Qualification : Full time Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering
Experience : Candidates should have post-qualification experience of minimum two years in the field of Construction Supervision
Age Limit : Maximum age should be 32 years as on 01.05.2023
Also Read : Disha Patani’s haircare routine that keep her pretty wavy tresses highly voluminous
How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://www.rites.com/ by 25th June 2023
Application Fees :
- General/OBC Candidates : Rs. 600/- plus Taxes as applicable
- EWS/ SC/ST/ PWD Candidates Rs. 300/- plus Taxes as applicable
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here