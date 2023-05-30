Assam Career : RBI Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Legal Officer in Grade ‘B’, Manager (Technical-Civil) , Assistant Manager (Rajbhasha) and Library Professionals (Assistant Librarian) in Grade ‘A’.

Name of post : Legal Officer in Grade ‘B’

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Bachelor’s Degree in Law from any University/College/Institution, recognized by UGC and the Bar Council of India with a minimum of 50% marks or equivalent in the aggregate of all semesters/years.

Experience :

1. Enrolled with the Bar Council as an Advocate.

2. At least two years’ experience after being enrolled

(i) As an Advocate or

(ii) As a Law Officer in the Legal Department of a large bank/ financial institution/ statutory corporation/ company/ State/ Central Government after being enrolled with the Bar Council or

(iii) As a full-time teacher in a Law College / University, teaching law.

Name of post : Manager (Technical-Civil)

No. of posts : 3

Qualification : A Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering or equivalent qualification with a minimum of 60% marks (55% for SC/ST, if vacancies are reserved for them) or equivalent grade in aggregate of all semesters/years. Aggregate Grade Point or percentage of marks where awarded would mean aggregate over the entire duration of the course.

Experience : At least 3 years’ experience in relevant field after graduation (in a position of independent responsibility) in a public/private limited organization, including Hospitals/ Banks/ Financial Institutions/Planning/Designing/Construction/Large Office Buildings/ Multistoried Buildings/Housing Companies/residential campus based educational institutions and having experience in preparation and evaluation of tender.

Name of post : Assistant Manager (Rajbhasha)

No. of posts : 5

Qualification :

(i) Second Class Master’s Degree in Hindi/Hindi Translation with English as a subject at the Bachelor’s degree level; OR

(ii) Second Class Master’s Degree in English with Hindi as a subject at the Bachelor’s degree level along with Post Graduation diploma in translation; OR

(iii) Second Class Master’s Degree in Sanskrit / Economics / Commerce with English and Hindi as subjects at the Bachelor’s Degree level along with Post graduate diploma in translation.(In lieu of a subject of Hindi at Bachelor’s degree level, one may have recognized Hindi qualification equivalent to a Bachelor’s Degree); OR

(iv) Master’s Degree in both English and Hindi/Hindi Translation, of which one must be Second Class.

Name of post : Library Professionals (Assistant Librarian) in Grade ‘A’

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

(i) Bachelor’s Degree in Arts/Commerce/Science and

(ii) Master’s Degree in ‘Library Science’ or ‘Library and Information Science’ of a recognized University/ Institution with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent grade in aggregate of all semesters/years. Aggregate Grade Point or percentage of marks where awarded would mean aggregate over the entire duration of the course.

Experience : Three years’ professional experience in a library (in a position of Library Assistant/ Technical Assistant (Library) or similar designation or above) under Central/ State Government/ Autonomous or Statutory organization/ PSU/ University or Recognized Research or Educational Institution or any major library.

How to apply : Candidates are required to apply only online for the above posts using the website rbi.org.in till 6 PM of June 20, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here