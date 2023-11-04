Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative career or positions in RBI, Guwahati, Assam.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Guwahati, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Bank’s Medical Consultant (BMC) on contract basis.

Name of post : Bank’s Medical Consultant (BMC)

No. of posts : 1

Also Read : Rajeev Chandrasekhar reveals the secret name of Elon Musk’s son with an Indian connection

Eligibility Criteria :

(i) Applicants should at a minimum, possess MBBS degree from any university recognized by the Medical Council of India in the allopathic system of medicine.

(ii) Applicants having post graduate degree in General Medicine can also apply.

(iii) The applicants should have a minimum of two (02) years’ of experience practicing medicine in any hospital or clinic.

Job Location : The selected candidate should do duties for the dispensary located at RBI Main Office Premises, (Annex Building) Reserve Bank of India, Station Road, Panbazar, Guwahati – 781001 and at Reserve Bank of India Officer’s Colony, G.S. Road, Christian Basti, Opposite-Central Mall, Guwahati – 781005.

Selection Procedure : The Reserve Bank of India, Guwahati will conduct an interview for selection of one Bank’s Medical Consultant (BMC) on contract basis, with fixed hourly remuneration.

Also Read : Kangana Ranaut reveals how her troubled heart found peace

How to apply : Candidates should submit their applications along with relevant documents to The Regional Director, Reserve Bank of India, Human Resource Management Department (Recruitment Section), Station Road, Panbazar, Guwahati – 781001 on or before 05:00 PM of November 24, 2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here