Assam Career : RBI Guwahati Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various technical positions in Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Guwahati, Assam.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Guwahati, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Pharmacist on contract basis.

Name of post : Pharmacist

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Matriculation or its equivalent examination. Applicant should possess minimum qualification of Diploma in Pharmacy from recognized University registered under Pharmacy Act 1948. Applicant having Bachelor degree (B. Pharm) in Pharmacy can also apply for this post.

Experience :

Applicant should be registered with State Pharmacy Council. Minimum experience of two (02) years as a pharmacist. Experience with PSB’s/ PSU’s/ Government organization will be given preference. Applicant should have basic working knowledge of computer

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in a sealed cover along with photocopies of certificates of Professional/Academic/Other qualifications, caste certificate, experience certificate, age proof etc. to the Regional Director, Reserve Bank of India, Human Resource Management Department (Recruitment Section), Station Road, Panbazar, Guwahati – 781001 on or before 05:00 PM of August 07, 2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here