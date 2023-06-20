Assam Career : RBI Guwahati Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various positions in Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Guwahati, Assam.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Guwahati, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Bank’s Medical Consultant (BMC) on contract basis, with fixed hourly remuneration for the dispensary located at RBI Main Office Premises, (Annex Building) Reserve Bank of India, Station Road, Panbazar, Guwahati – 781001 and at Reserve Bank of India Officer’s Colony, G.S. Road, Christian Basti, Opposite-Central Mall, Guwahati – 781005.

Name of post : Medical Consultant

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

(i) Applicants should at a minimum, possess MBBS degree from any university recognized by the Medical Council of India in the allopathic system of medicine.

(ii) Applicants having post graduate degree in General Medicine can also apply.

(iii) The applicants should have a minimum of two (02) years’ of experience practicing medicine in any hospital or clinic.

(iv) The applicants should have his/her dispensary or place of residence within a radius of 3-5 kms from the dispensaries located at Bank’s Office Premise/ Reserve Bank of India Officers’ Colony at the aforementioned location.

How to apply : Candidates should submit their applications to, The Regional Director, Reserve Bank of India, Human Resource Management Department (Recruitment Section), Station Road, Panbazar, Guwahati – 781001 on or before 05:00 PM of July 10, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

