Assam Career Ramkrishna Nagar College Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in Ramkrishna Nagar College Assam in 2025.

Ramkrishna Nagar College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Principal in 2025. Ramkrishna Nagar College came into being on 12th January 1964. The untiring and zealous efforts of a Steering committee, lead by Late B. N. Mukherjee, former Minister of Health, Govt. of Assam, supplemented by the sincere help and also co-operation from dedicated educationists, elites and patrons of the locality, brought this seat of learning into existence. It was brought under Deficit Grant-in-Aid system in 1974, by the sincere efforts of Late Suranjan Nandi, former Minister, Govt. of Assam. Subsequently the college was included under provincialization Act 2005. Ramkrishna Nagar College is located at a distance of 55 km, from District Headquarter. It is situated on a 36 Bigha hilly tracks of land, donated by neighbouring Higher Secondary School, Ramkrishna Vidyapith. The College was initially affiliated to Guwahati University and in 1994, it came under the affiliation of Assam University, Silchar. It is also registered under Section 2 (f) and 12B of the UGC Act 1956. 16th September 2004, opened a new glorious chapter in the history of Ramkrishna Nagar College. On that day, the college was accredited by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), Bangalore, an autonomous institution of the UGC, Govt. of India for 5 years. The college earned the distinction of Grade ‘B’ scoring 73.05% of accreditation.

Name of post : Principal

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria : As per latest UGC and also state Government Norms and Standard of Qualification etc.

Pay Scale : As per UGC and State Government Norms

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications in prescribed format along with relevant documents and also a non refundable A/C payee DD of Rs. 2000/-and for SC/ST(P)/ST(H) candidates of Rs. 1500/- only drawn in favour of Principal, Ramkrishna Nagar College, payable at any Nationalized Bank at R.K. Nagar

The applications must altogether reach the President, Governing Body, Ramkrishna Nagar College, Ramkrishna Nagar, Sribhumi, Assam, PIN-788166

Last date for submission of applications is 6th June 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here