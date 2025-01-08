Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in Railway HS School Badarpur Assam.

Railway HS School Badarpur Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Post Graduate Teachers (PGT) and Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT), Primary Teachers (PRT) and Instructors purely on contract basis. The engagement will be on a part time basis on fixed consolidated monthly remuneration for a period not more then 200 Working Days (Two Hundred working days) or appointment of regularly selected candidates from Railway Recruitment Board or availability of regular railway employee whichever is earlier or as per further

instructions issued by Railway Board from time to time.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of posts :

PGT (English)

PGT (Economics)

PGT (Hindi)

PGT (History)

PGT (Political Science)

TGT (Bio. Science)

TGT (Pure Science)

TGT (Hindi)

TGT (English)

TGT (Bengali)

TGT (Social Science)

TGT (Drawing)

Music Teacher

PRT (Science & Maths)

PRT (Hindi)

PRT (Bengali)

PRT (English)

Computer Teacher

Dance Teacher for Primary

No. of posts :

PGT (English) : 1

PGT (Economics) : 1

PGT (Hindi) : 1

PGT (History) : 1

PGT (Political Science) : 1

TGT (Bio. Science) : 1

TGT (Pure Science) : 2

TGT (Hindi) : 1

TGT (English) : 1

TGT (Bengali) : 1

TGT (Social Science) : 2

TGT (Drawing) : 1

Music Teacher : 1

PRT (Science & Maths) : 2

PRT (Hindi) : 1

PRT (Bengali) : 1

PRT (English) : 1

Computer Teacher : 2

Dance Teacher for Primary : 1

Eligibility Criteria : As per rules and regulations of Railway HS School Lumding

How to apply :

Candidates may send scanned copies of their application forms along with relevant documents via email to [email protected]

Check list to attach Documents along with the Application form:

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Date of Birth Proof Community Certificate Educational Qualification Certificate Experience Certificate, if any Identity Proof (either any of one – Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Passport, Voter ID Card, Driving Licence, or Identity Card issued by Govt of India, etc.) Proof of good character and antecedents from two Gazetted officers of the Central/State Govt. NOC from employer if employed.

Last date for submission of application forms is up to 5 PM of 26th January 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here