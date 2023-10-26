Assam Career Railtel Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for 81 vacant positions in Railtel Corporation of India Limited Assam.

Railtel Corporation of India is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant Managers and Deputy Managers.

Name of post : Assistant Manager (Technical)

No. of posts : 26

Scale of pay: Rs.30,000- 1,20,000/-

Qualification : Diploma in Electronics or any other combination of Engineering branches, where Electronics is one of the branches, like, Electronics & Instrumentation; or M.Sc. (Electronics); or equivalent in Electronics.

Experience : 5 yrs in Telecom area

Age Limit : Minimum-21 years, Maximum-28 years

Name of post : Deputy Manager (Technical)

No. of posts : 27

Scale of pay: Rs.40,000- 1,40,000/-

Qualification : B.E./ B.Tech./ B.Sc. (Engg) in Electronics & Telecom; or Telecom; or Computer Science; or Computer & Communication; or Information Technology; or Electrical; or Electronics; or any other combination of Engineering branches, where Electronics is one of the branches, like, Electronics & Instrumentation; or M.Sc. (Electronics); or MCA; or equivalent.

Experience : 2 yrs in Telecom area

Age Limit : Minimum-21 years, Maximum-30 years

Name of post : Deputy Manager (Marketing)

No. of posts : 15

Scale of pay: Rs.40,000- 1,40,000/-

Qualification : Master of Business Administration (Marketing)

Experience : 2 yrs in relevant areas of marketing

Age Limit : Minimum-21 years, Maximum-30 years

Name of post : Assistant Manager (Finance)

No. of posts : 6

Scale of pay: Rs.30,000- 1,20,000/-

Qualification : Master of Business Administration (Finance)

Experience : NIL

Age Limit : Minimum-21 years, Maximum-28 years

Name of post : Assistant Manager (HR)

No. of posts : 7

Scale of pay: Rs.30,000- 1,20,000/-

Qualification : Master of Business Administration (HR)

Experience : NIL

Age Limit : Minimum-21 years, Maximum-28 years

How to apply : Candidates are required to apply online only through the link available on www.railtel.in up to 11.11.2023 (23:59 Hrs IST).

Application Fees : Rs. 1200/- (Rs.600/- for SC/ST/PwBDs)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here