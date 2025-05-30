Assam Career Rabindranath Tagore University Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in Rabindranath Tagore University Hojai Assam in 2025.

Rabindranath Tagore University Hojai Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Registrar in 2025. Rabindranath Tagore University is a Public State University located at Hojai, Hojai district, Assam. The university came into being altogether through the Rabindranath Tagore University Act, XXXIV of 2017 which saw passage from the State Legislature of Assam in 2017. The Act got the approval of the then Governor of Assam on 16 October 2017. The university came into being with the upgrading of Hojai College, which saw its establishment on 11 July 1964, a general degree college in Hojai district, Assam. It got its name after Sri Rabindranath Tagore, in 1913, the first Asian, non-European , Nobel Laureate in Literature, an Indian polymath who was active as a poet, writer, playwright, composer, philosopher, social reformer, educationist and painter during the age of Bengal Renaissance. The UGC has recognized Rabindranath Tagore University as an institution “empowered to award degrees as specified by the UGC under section 22 of the UGC Act 1956 by conducting courses through its own departments, its constituent colleges and/or through its affiliated colleges in regular mode with the approval of concerned statutory bodies/councils. The educational institution also provides courses through Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University (KKHSOU), and Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) courses in Distance Learning mode

Name of post : Registrar

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

1. Master degree with at least 55% of the marks or its equivalent grade also in a point scale wherever grading system is followed.

2. At least 15 years of experience as Assistant Professor and in the Academic level 11 and above or

with 8 years of service in the Academic level 12 and above including as Associate Professor ranking along with experience in administration/‘management in Govt. educational institution.

Or

3. Comparable experience in research establishment and/or other institutions of higher education.

Or

4. 15 years of administrative experience of which 08 years shall be as Deputy Registrar or an

equivalent post.

Desirable :

a) Ph.D. degree.

b) Good computer proficiency, familiarity with ERP/University administration and also management systems, digital methods of delivering education, curriculum development, and accreditation and ranking of academic institutions.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications in prescribed format along with all relevant documents and also a Bank Draft of Rs. 3000/- (Rs. 2000/- for SC / ST applicants) (non-refundable) in favour of Rabindranath Tagore University, payable at State Bank of India, Hojai Branch, Hojai

The filled in application should also be addressed to the Registrar, Rabindranath Tagore University, Hojai-782436, Assam in an envelope superscribing “APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF REGISTRAR”

Last date for receipt of applications is 15th July 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here