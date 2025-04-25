Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career under Purabi Dairy Assam.

East Assam Milk Producers’ Cooperative Union Ltd (Purabi Dairy) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Assistants and Executives.

Name of post : Assistant – I (Procurement and Input)

Qualification : Full time Graduate from a recognized Institute/University

Experience : Minimum 1 year of full time relevant working experience, preferably in development sector. Experience in village-based extension activities will be an added advantage.

Age: Not above 30 years as on 1st January, 2025. Relaxation may be given in case of extraordinary/ outstanding candidates with relevant experience as decided by the Competent Authority.

Salary: CTC Rs. 3.82 lakhs per annum including P.F & other Contributions. (Negotiable and commensurate with qualification and experience)

Name of post : Executive (Procurement and Input)

Qualification : Full time PGDM- Rural Management/ PGD- Development Management/ MBA (Rural Management)/ MSW from a recognized Institute/University or Full time Graduate in Dairy Technology / Agriculture / Veterinary Science from a recognized Institute/University

Experience : Minimum 3 years of working experience preferably in livelihood sector with an NGO/ Village based Institution. Experience in village-based extension activities including milk procurement will be an added advantage.

Age: Not above 35 years as on 1st January, 2025. Relaxation may be given in case of extraordinary/ outstanding candidates with relevant experience as decided by the Competent Authority.

Salary: CTC Rs. 8.37 lakhs per annum including P.F & other Contributions. (Negotiable and

commensurate with qualification and experience)

Name of post : Assistant-I (Technical- Information & Communication Technology)

Qualification : ITI in Computer Operating & Programming Assistant (COPA)/Information Technology & Electronic System Maintenance (IT & ESM)/Electronics/IT/Electrical after 10th Standard from a recognized institute.

Experience : Minimum 2 years relevant working experience, preferably in development sector. Experience in village-based extension activities will be an added advantage.

Age: Not above 28 years as on 1st January, 2025. Relaxation may be given in case of extraordinary/

outstanding candidates with relevant experience as decided by the Competent Authority.

Salary: CTC Rs. 3.82 lakhs per annum including P.F & other Contributions. (Negotiable and

commensurate with qualification and experience)

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://recruitment.purabi.coop/jobs

Last Date of Submission is 17th May 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here