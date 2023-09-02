Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Purabi Dairy Assam.

Purabi Dairy Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Assistants and Executives.

Name of post : Sr. Executive (Marketing & Sales)

Qualification: Graduate in any discipline with preferable post-graduate degree/ diploma/training in the field of Marketing

Experience: Must have 7 years’ experience for Graduate/5 years’ experience for Post Graduate in the field of sales and distribution, with minimum 3 years’ experience in Frozen business/Ice cream business in Executive Level or higher.

Age Limit: Age of the candidate should not be more than 38 years as on 1st January, 2023. However, relaxation may be given in case of extraordinary/ outstanding candidates.

Name of post : Assistant-II (Admin) Transport Management

Qualification: Graduate from a recognized institute/University

Experience: Minimum of 3 years in Transport/Fleet management and handling a team size of minimum 30 people.

Age Limit: Age of the candidate should not be more than 29 years as on 1st January, 2023. However, relaxation may be given in case of extraordinary/ outstanding candidates or candidates with relevant experience.

Name of post : Veterinary Executive

Qualification: B.V.Sc./M.V.Sc. from a recognized institute/University.

Experience: B.V.Sc. candidate must have minimum 2 (two) years’ experience in large animal veterinary practice/ M. V.Sc. candidate in Non- Clinical subjects must have minimum 1(one) year experience in large animal veterinary practice /Fresher M. V. Sc. candidates in Clinical subjects preferably Animal Gynaecology and Obstetrics are also eligible to apply.

Age Limit: Age of the candidate should not be more than 33 years as on let January. 2023. However, relaxation may be given in case of extraordinary/ Outstanding candidates.

Name of post : Executive (Information Communication & Technology)

Qualification: B.E/B.Tech (IT/Computers ) / M.Tech. (IT/Computers)/ MCA. Candidates with BCA/BSc in CA/CS/IT/3yrs diploma in Computer Application (CA) from a recognized Institute/University, having relevant experience may also apply. The qualification must be full time.

Experience: B.E./M.Tech./MCA or candidates with higher qualification in relevant field must have minimum 3 (Three) years of experience and candidates with BSc /BCA / 3 years diploma in CA /IT must have minimum 5 (Five) years of experience. However, relaxation on number of years of experience may be given in case of candidates having specific / relevant experience.

Age Limit : Age of the candidate should not be more than 33 years as on 1st January, 2023. However, age relaxation may be given in case of extraordinary/ outstanding candidates.

Name of post : Supervisor (Information Communication & Technology)

Qualification : B.E/BTech/Diploma in Engineering (Mechanical/ Electronics/IT/ ECE/ CSE/ Electrical / EEE) from a recognized institute/University.

Experience: Minimum 2 years of relevant working experience, preferably in development sector. Experience in village-based extension activities will be an added advantage

Age Limit : Age of the candidate should not be more than 30 years as on 1st January. 2023. However, age relaxation may be given in case of extraordinary/ outstanding candidates

Name of post : Assistant-I (Technical)

Qualification and Experience: 3 Years Diploma in Engineering (Electronics/ IT/ ECE/ CSE/ Electrical/ EEE) from a recognized Institute /University. Minimum 1 year of relevant working experience, preferably in development sector. Experience in village-based extension activities will be an added advantage

Or

ITI in Computer Operating & Programming Assistant (COPA)/Information Technology & Electronic System Maintenance (IT & ESM)/ Electronics / IT / Electrical after 10th Standard from a recognized institute. Minimum 2 years relevant working experience, preferably in development sector. Experience in village-based extension activities will be an added advantage.

Age Limit: Age of the candidate should not be more than 28 years as on 1st January, 2023, However, relaxation may be given in case of extraordinary/ outstanding candidates.

Name of post : Assistant-I (Feed & Fodder)- Silage Unit

Qualification: Minimum ITI pass in Mechanical trade/ Fitter trade

Experience: Minimum one-year work experience in Silage Unit/ cattle feed plant/ dairy/food industries or any processing related industries.

Age Limit : Age of the candidate should not be more than 28 years as on 1st January, 2023. However, relaxation may be given in case of extraordinary/ outstanding candidates.

Name of post : Assistant-I (Feed & Fodder)- Calf Rearing Program / Ration Balancing Program

Qualification: Graduate from any recognized institute / university and able to work on computers

Experience: Minimum one-year work experience in Silage unit/ cattle feed plant( dairy/food industries or any processing related Industries (related to warehousing/ store/ inventory management).

Age Limit: Age of the candidate should not be more than 28 years as on 1st January, 2023. However, relaxation may be given in case of extraordinary/ outstanding candidates.

Name of post : Assistant-I (Procurement & Input)

Qualification: Graduate from any recognized institute / university

Experience: Minimum 1 year of relevant working experience, preferably in development sector. Experience in village-based extension activities will be an added advantage.

Age Limit: Age of the candidate should not be more than 28 years as on 1st January, 2023.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with self-attested copies of relevant documents to the Head-HR, West Assam Milk Producers’ Co-operative Union Ltd (WAMUL), RK Jyoti Prasad Agarwala Road, Juripar, Panjabari, Near Sikkim House, Guwahati- 781037 (Assam, India) on or before 4 PM of September 15, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here





