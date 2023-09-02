Assam Career Purabi Dairy

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Purabi Dairy Assam.

Purabi Dairy Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Assistants and Executives.

Name of post : Sr. Executive (Marketing & Sales)

Qualification: Graduate in any discipline with preferable post-graduate degree/ diploma/training in the field of Marketing

Experience: Must have 7 years’ experience for Graduate/5 years’ experience for Post Graduate in the field of sales and distribution, with minimum 3 years’ experience in Frozen business/Ice cream business in Executive Level or higher.

Age Limit: Age of the candidate should not be more than 38 years as on 1st January, 2023. However, relaxation may be given in case of extraordinary/ outstanding candidates.

Name of post : Assistant-II (Admin) Transport Management

Qualification: Graduate from a recognized institute/University

Experience: Minimum of 3 years in Transport/Fleet management and handling a team size of minimum 30 people.

Age Limit: Age of the candidate should not be more than 29 years as on 1st January, 2023. However, relaxation may be given in case of extraordinary/ outstanding candidates or candidates with relevant experience.

Name of post : Veterinary Executive

Qualification: B.V.Sc./M.V.Sc. from a recognized institute/University.

Experience: B.V.Sc. candidate must have minimum 2 (two) years’ experience in large animal veterinary practice/ M. V.Sc. candidate in Non- Clinical subjects must have minimum 1(one) year experience in large animal veterinary practice /Fresher M. V. Sc. candidates in Clinical subjects preferably Animal Gynaecology and Obstetrics are also eligible to apply.

Age Limit: Age of the candidate should not be more than 33 years as on let January. 2023. However, relaxation may be given in case of extraordinary/ Outstanding candidates.

Name of post : Executive (Information Communication & Technology)

Qualification: B.E/B.Tech (IT/Computers ) / M.Tech. (IT/Computers)/ MCA. Candidates with BCA/BSc in CA/CS/IT/3yrs diploma in Computer Application (CA) from a recognized Institute/University, having relevant experience may also apply. The qualification must be full time.

Experience: B.E./M.Tech./MCA or candidates with higher qualification in relevant field must have minimum 3 (Three) years of experience and candidates with BSc /BCA / 3 years diploma in CA /IT must have minimum 5 (Five) years of experience. However, relaxation on number of years of experience may be given in case of candidates having specific / relevant experience.

Age Limit : Age of the candidate should not be more than 33 years as on 1st January, 2023. However, age relaxation may be given in case of extraordinary/ outstanding candidates.

Name of post : Supervisor (Information Communication & Technology)

Qualification : B.E/BTech/Diploma in Engineering (Mechanical/ Electronics/IT/ ECE/ CSE/ Electrical / EEE) from a recognized institute/University.

Experience: Minimum 2 years of relevant working experience, preferably in development sector. Experience in village-based extension activities will be an added advantage

Age Limit : Age of the candidate should not be more than 30 years as on 1st January. 2023. However, age relaxation may be given in case of extraordinary/ outstanding candidates

Name of post : Assistant-I (Technical)

Qualification and Experience: 3 Years Diploma in Engineering (Electronics/ IT/ ECE/ CSE/ Electrical/ EEE) from a recognized Institute /University. Minimum 1 year of relevant working experience, preferably in development sector. Experience in village-based extension activities will be an added advantage

Or

ITI in Computer Operating & Programming Assistant (COPA)/Information Technology & Electronic System Maintenance (IT & ESM)/ Electronics / IT / Electrical after 10th Standard from a recognized institute. Minimum 2 years relevant working experience, preferably in development sector. Experience in village-based extension activities will be an added advantage.

Age Limit: Age of the candidate should not be more than 28 years as on 1st January, 2023, However, relaxation may be given in case of extraordinary/ outstanding candidates.

Name of post : Assistant-I (Feed & Fodder)- Silage Unit

Qualification: Minimum ITI pass in Mechanical trade/ Fitter trade

Experience: Minimum one-year work experience in Silage Unit/ cattle feed plant/ dairy/food industries or any processing related industries.

Age Limit : Age of the candidate should not be more than 28 years as on 1st January, 2023. However, relaxation may be given in case of extraordinary/ outstanding candidates.

Name of post : Assistant-I (Feed & Fodder)- Calf Rearing Program / Ration Balancing Program

Qualification: Graduate from any recognized institute / university and able to work on computers

Experience: Minimum one-year work experience in Silage unit/ cattle feed plant( dairy/food industries or any processing related Industries (related to warehousing/ store/ inventory management).

Age Limit: Age of the candidate should not be more than 28 years as on 1st January, 2023. However, relaxation may be given in case of extraordinary/ outstanding candidates.

Name of post : Assistant-I (Procurement & Input)

Qualification: Graduate from any recognized institute / university

Experience: Minimum 1 year of relevant working experience, preferably in development sector. Experience in village-based extension activities will be an added advantage.

Age Limit: Age of the candidate should not be more than 28 years as on 1st January, 2023.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with self-attested copies of relevant documents to the Head-HR, West Assam Milk Producers’ Co-operative Union Ltd (WAMUL), RK Jyoti Prasad Agarwala Road, Juripar, Panjabari, Near Sikkim House, Guwahati- 781037 (Assam, India) on or before 4 PM of September 15, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here



