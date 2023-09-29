Assam Career Publications Division Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in the office of Publication Division, Guwahati, Assam.

Publication Division is inviting applications from eligible candidates for four vacant positions in Delhi and its regional offices in Guwahati, Bangalore and Chennai.

Name of post : Assistant Editor (Hindi)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

(i) Graduate Degree from a reputed institution, which is recognized by the Government, along with suitable experience in the field of journalism/publishing/ e-publishing/ digital archives.

(ii) The candidate must have excellent command over concerned over Hindi language.

(iii) The candidate must have excellent Computer and IT skills.

(iv) Knowledge of Government rules and procedures is preferable.

(v) Knowledge of e-publishing, digitization in preferable.

Salary : Rs. 30,000/- per month

Age Limit : Maximum age to be 40 years on the date of issue of this advertisement

Name of post : Marketing Supervisor (Digital Marketing)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : MBA/ Masters with 2 years’ experience in Sales and Marketing

Salary : Rs. 30,000/- per month

Age Limit : Maximum age to be 40 years on the date of issue of this advertisement

Name of post : Sales Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

(i) Graduation

(ii) 2 years’ experience in Sales and Marketing

Salary : Rs. 25,000/- per month

Age Limit : Maximum age to be 40 years on the date of issue of this advertisement

Name of post : Multi-Tasking Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

(i) 12th Pass.

(ii) Working Knowledge of Computer

Salary : Rs. 18,000/- per month

Age Limit : Maximum age to be 40 years on the date of issue of this advertisement

How to apply : Candidates are required to apply online through website www.becil.com or https://becilregistration.in only. Last date for submission of application forms is 9th October 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here